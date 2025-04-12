AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results today, know how to check at resultsbie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP Inter Result 2025 on April 12, 2025. The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 board examinations can check the AP Inter results on the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. For added convenience, the result can also be accessed by sending a 'Hi' message to the Mana Mitra Whatsapp number at 9552300009....Read More
Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year results will be available on HT Portal as well.
The board officials will announce the AP Class 11 and Class 12 results at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., will also be released.
The Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year examination was held in March. The Class 11 or first-year exams started on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2025. The Class 12 or second-year exam commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 20, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Top 5 districts of 2024
KRISHNA:84
GUNTUR: 81
NTR: 79
VISAKHAPATNAM 77
EAST GODAVARI: 75
Students can check BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year scores using their hall ticket numbers.
Last 7 years pass percentage
2018: Class 11 pass percentage- 62 per cent, Class 12 pass percentage- 69 per cent
2019: Class 11- 60 per cent, Class 12- 68 per cent
2020: Class 11- 59 per cent, Class 12- 59 per cent
2021: All students declared ‘pass’
2022: Class 11- 54 per cent, Class 12- 61 per cent
2023: Class 11- 61 per cent, Class 12- 72 per cent
2024: Class 11- 67 per cent, Class 12- 78 per cent.
How to check on official websites
Go to the board's official website, bieap.gov.in.
Open the result page and click on the IPE March 2025 1st or 2nd-year result link, as required.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the result.
IPE March exam didn't go well? Don't worry. You will have another chance to pass 1st/2nd year examination this year itself. BIEAP will hold the Intermediate Publice Supplementary Examination (IPEASE) later this year. The details about the supply exam will be shared on the result date.
How to check results on HT Portal?
1. Visit the official website of HT Education page.
2. Click on board exam link available on the page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Andhra Pradesh Board.
4. Again a new page will open where AP Inter 1st year and AP Inter 2nd year result link will be available.
5. Click on the link and enter the required details.
6. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
Date: April 12, 2025
Time: 11 am