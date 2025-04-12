AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP Inter Result 2025 on April 12, 2025. The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 board examinations can check the AP Inter results on the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. For added convenience, the result can also be accessed by sending a 'Hi' message to the Mana Mitra Whatsapp number at 9552300009....Read More

Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year results will be available on HT Portal as well.

The board officials will announce the AP Class 11 and Class 12 results at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., will also be released.

The Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd year examination was held in March. The Class 11 or first-year exams started on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2025. The Class 12 or second-year exam commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 20, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.