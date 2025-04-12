Menu Explore
AP Inter result 2025 declared; see how to check 1st, 2nd year marks

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 12, 2025 11:06 AM IST

AP Inter 2025 1st and 2nd year results declared by the BIEAP, Andhra Pradesh. Know how to check marks online

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP Inter result. Students can check the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year March 2025 results online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition to that they can also send “Hi” message to the Mana Mitra Whatsapp number at 9552300009. AP Inter result 2025 Live Updates

BIEAP has announced AP Inter result 2025 for 1st, 2nd year public examinations.(HT file)
BIEAP has announced AP Inter result 2025 for 1st, 2nd year public examinations.(HT file)

In addition, they can also check their results on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal.

AP Inter result 2025: Direct link to HT Portal.

AP Inter Result 2025: Quick steps to download result

On official website-

1. Go to the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, press on the AP Inter Result 2025 link.

3. On the next page, candidates will have to fill in their login details and submit.

4. View the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further use.

Check result on official website

On HT Portal-

  1. Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/andhra-pradesh-board-results
  2. Open the 1st year or 2nd year result link, as needed.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the result.

The first-year exams started on March 1, 2025 and ended on March 19, 2025 while the second-year exams started on March 3, 2025 and ended on March 20, 2025.

To pass the exam, a student must score at least 33 per cent. If unhappy with the result, students can apply for revaluation by submitting a form and a fee.

The board will also hold a supplementary examination this year which students can use to improve their result.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
