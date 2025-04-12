Menu Explore
AP Inter Result 2025 on HT Portal: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results here after 11 am

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 12, 2025 10:40 AM IST

After the result is announced, students will be able to check it on the official website of the board and on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal.

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh (AP) will announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results for 1st and 2nd year students today at 11 am. After the result is announced, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the board and on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal.

AP Inter Result 2025 on HT Portal: Check 1st, 2nd year results here after 11 am
AP Inter Result 2025 on HT Portal: Check 1st, 2nd year results here after 11 am

If students are unable to view their results on the official website, or the board website becomes slow after result announcement, they can use the HT Portal as an alternative way to view their results. AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates

These are the direct links to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results on the HT Portal. Students can also pre-register now to get updates on their phones when the result is hosted on the HT Portal.

Register for 1st year results ">Register for 1st year results">Register for 1st year results">Register for 1st year results ">Register for 1st year results 

Register for 2nd year results ">Register for 2nd year results">Register for 2nd year results">Register for 2nd year results ">Register for 2nd year results 

The official website for AP Inter results is resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Additionally, students can also check the result by messaging "Hi" to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

AP Inter Result 2025: How to check results on HT Portal?

Candidates who have appeared for the IPE 1st and 2nd year examinations can check their results on HT Portal by following the steps given below.

  1. Go to https hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
  2. Open the Andhra Pradesh board page.
  3. Click on IPE 1st year, 2nd year, 1st year vocational or 2nd year vocational result link, as required.
  4. If you are visiting before the result announcement, register by providing the requested details to get an alert on your phone when the result is available.
  5. If you are visiting after results, enter your login details to check scores.

The BIEAP started the Andhra Pradesh IPE 1st year examination March 1. The exams ended on March 19. Andhra Pradesh IPE 2nd year examination started on March 3 and ended on March 20, 2025.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
