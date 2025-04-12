Menu Explore
AP Inter Result 2025: 70 % students pass Andhra Pradesh 1st year general stream, 83 % in 2nd year, check details

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Apr 12, 2025 11:26 AM IST

AP Inter Results 2025 have been declared.  70 % students have passed in Andhra Pradesh 1st year general stream, and 83 % in 2nd year. 

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Inter Result 2025 on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Students who took the Intermediate Public Examinations IPE March 1st and 2nd year can check their results on the offcial website at resultbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Results 2025 LIVE Updates

AP Inter Results 2025: have been declared on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Check pass percentage details below. (Representative image/HT file)
AP Inter Results 2025: have been declared on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Check pass percentage details below. (Representative image/HT file)

This year, the overall pass percentage in the general stream of BIEAP Andhra Pradesh 1st year results stands at 70 %. Of these, male students secured 66 % and female students got 75 %, clearing indicating that girls have surpassed boys.

Also read: BIEAP Inter Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results out at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct links here

Likewise, in Andhra Pradesh 2nd year general stream, a total of 83 % students passed. This includes 80 % boys and 86 % girls.

In terms of vocation stream, the pass percentage of 2nd year stands at 77 %, and 1st year has been recorded at 62 %.

Gender-wise, the pass percentage of boys in 1st year vocational stream stands at 50 per cent, and for girls, it is 71 %.

Whereas for 2nd year vocational stream, male students secured 67 % and female students scored 84 %.

Notably, along with the official website, students can also access their results by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

Additionally, the results can be checked at HT Portal as well.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh 1st year examination was conducted from March 1 to March 19, and the 2nd year examination began on March 3 and ended on March 20, 2025.

Also read: AP Inter result 2025 declared; see how to check 1st, 2nd year marks

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check the 1st and 2nd year results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on AP Inter Result 2025 link.

3. On the next page, candidates will have to enter the login details and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BIEAP.

