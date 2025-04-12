Menu Explore
UPSC NDA NA II Final Results 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, 792 candidates make the cut, check merit list here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2025 05:03 PM IST

UPSC NDA NA II Final Results 2024 has been declared at upsc.gov.in. A total of 792 candidates have been selected. Check via direct link given below. 

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has declared the final results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination II 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA NA II Final Results 2024 has been published at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check via direct link given here.
Direct link to download UPSC NDA NA II Final Results 2024

The commission said that marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

As per UPSC, a total of 792 candidates have been selected for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 154th Course and the Naval Academy for the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Among the 792 candidates, the top three spots have been bagged by Imon Ghosh, Divyansh Solanki, and Rutuja Warhade.

The commission stated in its official notification that the merit list has been prepared on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 1st September, 2024 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, Ministry of Defence.

It further stated that “results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.”

Candidates must note that their candidature is provisional, subject to submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualifications, etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066, wherever this has not already been done, and not to UPSC.

UPSC NDA NA II Final Results 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can check the results by following steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go to the “What's New” section and then click on the link titled, “Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024”
  3. On the next page, click on the result PDF.
  4. Check your roll number and download the result PDF.
  5. Keep a printout for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPSC.

