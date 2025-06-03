Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 on June 3, 2025. All those candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

To download the admit card, candidates will need their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.'

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The hall ticket was earlier scheduled to be released on June 2, but it was postponed for unknown reasons.

TS ICET examination will be held on June 8 and 9, 2025. The examination on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Medium of test

For Section A – Analytical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.

For Section B – Mathematical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.

For Section C – Communication Ability: Question paper is in English only.

The provisional answer key will be released on June 21, 2025. The objection window will open on June 22 and the last date to raise objection is till June 26, 2025. The final answer key and entrance test result will be announced on July 7, 2025.