Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 03, 2025 01:09 PM IST

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 on June 3, 2025. All those candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here
TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

To download the admit card, candidates will need their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.'

Direct link to download TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download 

1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The hall ticket was earlier scheduled to be released on June 2, but it was postponed for unknown reasons.

TS ICET examination will be held on June 8 and 9, 2025. The examination on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Medium of test

For Section A – Analytical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.

For Section B – Mathematical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.

For Section C – Communication Ability: Question paper is in English only.

The provisional answer key will be released on June 21, 2025. The objection window will open on June 22 and the last date to raise objection is till June 26, 2025. The final answer key and entrance test result will be announced on July 7, 2025.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in, download link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On