RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 Admit Card 2025 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link to download here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the School Lecturer Group 1 recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who applied for the post can download their hall tickets from the official website of the commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 Admit Card 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

Candidates can download their admit card by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website.

Alternatively, they can also log in to SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and select the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C).

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to July 4, 2025.

The commission informed in an official notification candidates should download their respective admit card as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned here that candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center in each session till 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre beyond the time mentioned. The RPSC has advised candidates to be present at the exam centre well before the scheduled time so that the security check and identification work can be completed.

On the day of the exam, candidates should also carry their updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print) for identification. If the photo on the original Aadhar Card is old or unclear, then other original photo identity card such as driving license, passport, or voter ID card consisting of a colored and latest clear photo of the candidate can be brought.

In the absence of clear original photo identity card, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the centre, the RPSC said.

Meanwhile, the commission has also warned candidates not to get misled by brokers, mediators, or social workers with regard to the examinations. It said that if any individual demands bribe or gives any other kind of inducement or false promises to pass the examination, the matter should be brought up to the notice of the commission's control room on 0145-2635200, 2635212, 2635255.

Furthermore, candidates found indulging in unfair means can be punished with life imprisonment, a fine up to ₹10 crore, and confiscation of movable and immovable property.

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Admit Card 2025 displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC.