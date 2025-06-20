MAH LLB CET Result 2025: 3 years CET exam results today at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, will announce the LLB 3 years CET result 2025 today, June 20. After the result announcement, candidates can check their marks on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH LLB CET Result 2025: 3 years CET results today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam city slip 2025 out, know when admit card will be released

Originally, the MAH LLB CET (3 years) result was scheduled for June 17 but through a notice released that day, the CET Cell confirmed that the result will be declared on June 20 instead.

The entrance test for admission to three-year undergraduate Law courses was conducted on June 2 and 3, 2025. The CET Cell previously released the exam's answer key and invited objections from candidates.

To file an objection, candidates had to pay ₹1000 per question objected through the candidate's login.

A total of 250 objections (76 unique objection IDs) were received, of which the CET Cell approved and resolved nine unique objection IDs. Full marks will be awarded for two questions, one each in English and General Knowledge.

Also read: UGC NET 2025 city slip for June 25 exam released, admit card next

MAH LLB CET 3 Years Result 2025: How to check

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Open the MAH LLB CET 3 yrs result download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

MAH LLB CET 3 Year 2025 exam consisted of one paper with four sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and English.

On May 23, 2025, CET Cell released the final answer key for MAH LLB CET 5 years. Candidates received 359 objections to the provisional answer key, of which 6 responses were approved and resolved. Five questions were changed, and one question received full marks.

The MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 was conducted on April 28, 2025 in two sessions. The exam had one paper with five sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English and Mathematical Aptitude.