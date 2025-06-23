UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 26 exam out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link and how to download

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET admit card for exams scheduled for June 26. Candidates who will appear for the examination on that day can now visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in and download their hall tickets. The direct link has been provided below. UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 26 exam released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2025 Live Updates

Candidates can download the UGC NET admit card using their application numbers and dates of birth.

Before this, the agency released UGC NET admit card for June 25 examinations.

The entrance test is scheduled for June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the remaining exam days will be released later.

The agency has also released exam city intimation slips for June 25 to 28 examinations.

Here is the direct link to download the UGC NET admit card 2025

On exam city slips, candidates can find the name of the city where their exam centres will be located.

The admit card shows the exam centre details and other information.

Also read: DU calls 'Muslim' as language a clerical error after outrage over Urdu omission

UGC NET June 2025 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The question papers will have two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

Also read: JEECUP Result 2025 live updates

UGC NET June 2025: How to download admit card

1. Open official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, the UGC NET June 2025 admit card download link will be displayed. Open it.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check your admit card.

5. Download and take a printout of the document.

The UGC NET admit card will have important exam day guidelines. Candidates should read and follow those instructions on the day of the examination.