SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2025 Live Updates: Allotment list releasing shortly, check how to download

SAMS Odisha +3 Meri List 2025 Live Updates: Higher Education Department, Odisha will be releasing the the second round allotment results for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Candidates will be able to check the second merit list on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. The second round allotment of seats will be released at 7 PM today, the official website informed. ...Read More

Once the results are out, the Selection of Slide/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by the selected students through SAMS (Student's Account) portal will be closed on June 25, 2025.

Additionally, reporting of applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection) (Applicants who have chosen the Freeze option will only be required to report for admission) is scheduled from June 23, 2025 at 10 AM to June 25, 2025 till 5 PM.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025: Steps to download second selection

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the second round allotment list:

1. Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the second round allotment list.

5. Download the allotment list.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on SAMS Odisha + 3 second round allotment list, direct link and more.