JEECUP Result 2025 Live: UPJEE Polytechnic results today, where to check

JEECUP Result 2025 Live Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, will be releasing the UPJEE Polytechnic result 2025 on Saturday, June 21. When released, candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination - Polytechnic can check their results from the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates may need to enter details like their Registration Number and Date of Birth to check the results.

The UPJEE provisional answer key was released earlier, and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key until June 15. They had to pay a processing fee of ₹100 per question.

In case a candidate's claim is found to be correct, the fee will be returned, and the error will be rectified, as notified by JEECUP.

After this, UPJEE Polytechnic Final Answer Key 2025 will be prepared, and the results will be published accordingly.

JEECUP will also likely share the category-wise cut-off marks and other details. Candidates who score equal to or more than the cut-off marks will be considered qualified and will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process. The counselling schedule and rules will be shared later.

JEECUP conducted the UPJEE Polytechnic 2025 exam from June 5 to June 13, 2025.

JEECUP Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their UPJEE Polytechnic scores by following the steps mentioned below-

1. Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download UPJEE Polytechnic result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

JEECUP UPJEE 2025 results