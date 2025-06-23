RGUKT admission 2025 merit list today at admissions25.rgukt.in, how to check

RGUKT Admission 2025 Merit List: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Andhra Pradesh will announce the merit list for the two-year pre university course and the four-year BTech course today, June 23. When released, candidates can check the RGUKT merit list at admissions25.rgukt.in. RGUKT admission 2025 merit list today at admissions25.rgukt.in(Official website, screenshot)

According to a message displayed on the website, the result (merit list) will be released at 3 pm.

After the merit list, certificate verification of candidates selected for the RGUKT Nuzvid campus will be done on June 30 and July 1.

Certificate Verification for candidates selected for the RGUKT-RK Valley campus will also be done on June 30 and July 1.

For candidates selected for the RGUKT, Srikakulam campus, certificate verification will be done on July 2 and 3.

Certificate Verification for candidates selected for RGUKT, Ongole campus will be on July 4 and 5.

Certificate verification will be done at the respective university campuses. The date for reporting at campuses is July 14.

For queries related to UG admissions at RGUKT, candidates can email admissions@rgukt.in with their application number, name, SSC hall ticket number, mobile number and a brief outline of the problem.

They can also call at 9703542597 or 9705472597 between 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm on working days.

RGUKT Admission 2025: Tie-breaking rule

If there is any tie in the marks, the following procedure will be applied to resolve it:

Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be given preference, followed by Candidates with higher marks in Science Candidates with higher marks in English Candidates with higher marks in Social Studies Candidates with higher marks in 1st Language Elder candidates as per date of birth The lowest random number obtained from the SSC or 10th hall ticket number.

How to check RGUKT merit list 2025