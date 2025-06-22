WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where, how to download West Bengal JEE scores when out

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check the steps to download exam results when out (HT file)

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has so far not released the WBJEE Results 2025. When announced, candidates who took the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will be able to download their results from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Notably, WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm....Read More

Following this, candidates' responses and answer keys were released, and the board had invited objections from candidates up to May 11.

Candidates could challenge any number of answer keys but in one session, and needed to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

The board had informed that no challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful, adding that its decision will be final on the final answer keys.

WBJEE Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check results when released

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Open the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

3. Click on the result or scorecard download link.

4. Enter your credentials and log in.

5. Check and download the result.

