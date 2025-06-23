Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Registration ends today, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 23, 2025 03:13 PM IST

Candidates who want to register for CSIR UGC NET 2025 can apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 today, June 23, 2025. Candidates who want to register for CSIR UGC NET 2025 can apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
With this, the last date for payment is tomorrow, June 24, 2025.

The date for CSIR UGC NET examination is July 26 to 28, 2025. The exam will be held in bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates will have to attempt as per the option exercised in the application Form. Moreover, in case of any ambiguity, the English version would be treated as final.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts, with objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and no break between papers will be provided.

Also read: JEECUP Polytechnic result 2025 live updates

Here are the steps to apply:-

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the registration link of ‘CSIR UGC NET June 2025’.

Enter your registration details.

Submit and log in to the account.

Fill the application form and pay the fees via online mode.

Submit the form and download it for further use.

As notified by the official notice, candidates can only submit one application. If any candidates fill out more than one application form, strict action will be taken against them.

For more such details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Follow Us On