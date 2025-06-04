CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2025 on June 3, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, June 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration begins, direct link to apply here

The registration process will close on June 23, 2025 and the last date for payment of fee is June 24, 2025. The correction window will open on June 25 and close on June 26, 2025.

The CSIR UGC NET examination will be held on July 26, 27 and 28, 2025. The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

The exam will be held in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form. In case of any ambiguity between Hindi and English version due to translation, English version would be treated as final.

As per the official notice, only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. In no circumstances candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled-in more than one Application Form.

CSIR UGC NET June 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.