NEET MDS counselling 2025 for AIQ seats begins tomorrow, check important dates

The Medical Counselling Committee or MCC has announced the schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS 2025 counselling for All India Quota or AIQ seats at mcc.nic.in. NEET MDS counselling 2025 for AIQ seats starts tomorrow(Unsplash)

As per the schedule, registration and fee payment for the first round of NEET MDS counselling 2025 will begin tomorrow, June 24, and end on June 30. The registration process will end at 12 pm on the deadline and the payment facility will be available up to 3 pm.

Choice filling and choice locking for NEET MDS 2025 will begin on June 25 and end on June 30. Choice filling will end at 11:55 pm on the deadline while choice locking will begin at 4 pm that day and end at 11:55 pm on the deadline.

Seat allotment will be processed between July 1 and 2 and results will be published on July 3.

Candidates must report at their allotted institutions between July 4 and 8.

Institutions will verify and share the data of the joined candidates with MCC between July 9 and 11.

MCC NEET MDS counselling will be done in three rounds and it will be followed by a stray vacancy round.

Registration for the second round will begin on July 12 and seat allotment result will be declared on July 18.

NEET MDS round 3 counselling registration will begin on August 1 and allotment result will be declared on August 8.

For the stray vacancy round, NEET MDS counselling registration will start on August 19 and seat allotment result will be announced on August 23.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

Before applying for the NEET MDS counselling, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin, which will be available soon on the MCC website, and check the eligibility criteria and other details.