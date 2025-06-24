SSC CHSL 2025 registration for 3131 vacancies begins at ssc.gov.in, check details here

SSC CHSL 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification and started the online registration-cum-application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. Candidates can apply for SSC CHSL 2025 up to July 18 at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL 2025 registration for 3131 vacancies begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Here are some important dates and details candidates should know-

Dates for submission of online applications: June 23 to July 18 (11 pm)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: July 19 (11 pm)

Dates for application form correction and payment of correction charges: July 23 to 24 (11 pm)

Schedule of tier-I (Computer Based Examination): September 8 to 18

Schedule of tier-II (Computer Based Examination) February-March, 2026

Toll-free helpline number to be called in case of any difficulty in filling up the application form: 18003093063

This year, SSC CHSL will be conducted for approximately 3,131 vacancies. The final number of vacancies will be determined in due course and updated vacancies, if any, along with post and category-wise break-up will be shared on ssc.gov.in in due course, SSC said.

The commission informed that it does not collect state and zone-wise vacancy details and advised candidates to approach the user department for this information.

Candidates should be between 18-27 years on January 1, 2026, meaning only those candidates who were born not before January 2, 1999 and not after January 1, 2008 are eligible to apply. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserve category candidates as per rules.

For the Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade ‘A’ in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Culture and Staff Selection Commission post, candidates need to pass Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject.

For the LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ (except DEOs in Department/ Ministry) post, candidates need to pass Class 12.

Candidates who have appeared in their Class 12th board examination can also apply, but they must possess the essential qualification on or before January 1, 2026.

The SSC CHSL 2025 application fee is ₹100. Women, SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the application fee.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.