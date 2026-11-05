Indian Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 posts in the organization.

Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 posts at indianbank.bank.in, direct link here

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The registration process begins today, November 5 and will end on November 25, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates must have passed their Graduation on or after 01.04.2022 and not later than 01.11.2026 (both days inclusive).

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{{^usCountry}} The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years as on cut off date i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.11.2006 and not earlier than 02.11.1998 (both days inclusive). Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years as on cut off date i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.11.2006 and not earlier than 02.11.1998 (both days inclusive). Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

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The selection process comprises of online test. The online test will consist of five parts/sections-Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹800/- plus GST for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹175/- plus GST for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

How to Apply

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All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open. Click on Apprentice registration link and again a new page will open. Register yourself and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here