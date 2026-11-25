The Indian Bank will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on November 25, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the post and want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in.
This recruitment drive will fill 1500 posts in the organisation.
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Those candidates who have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualifications recognised as such by the Central Government can apply for the post. Candidates must have passed their Graduation on or after 01.04.2022 and not later than 01.11.2026 (both days inclusive). The final result should have been declared on or before 01.11.2026, and proper documents from the Board/University declaring the result on or before 01.11.2026 should be submitted.
The age limit should be between 20 and 28 years.{{/usCountry}}
The age limit should be between 20 and 28 years.{{/usCountry}}
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How to Apply
- Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in.
- Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.
- Click on Apprentice registration link and again a new page will open.
- Register yourself and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹800/- plus GST for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹175/- plus GST for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment can be made using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking by providing the information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.
The selection process comprises an online test. The online test will consist of five parts/sections-Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is 60 minutes.
The Test will be conducted in major regional languages (as may be decided by the Bank), except General English, which will be in English.
The test for knowledge of Specified/Opted local language will be conducted as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online test. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged as apprentices. However, candidates who produce 8th, 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of that State/UT will not be required to undergo the language test.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News