No appointment letters for 55 candidates, even 7 months after results in UP

Seven months have passed since declaration of the final results for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2020, but the 55 candidates selected for the post of senior lecturers in District Education and Training Institutes (DIETs) are still waiting for their appointment letters. The final result of this recruitment was declared on April 12, 2021.

The selected candidates are not only upset, but also apprehensive that the appointment letters may be received after elections as the code of conduct for the forthcoming UP assembly elections may further delay the process.

“It is disheartening and frustrating that even after qualifying the highly competitive exam and getting selected we have not yet got appointment letters and are unable to join the service,” shared one of the affected candidates.

The candidates demanded that when the whole selection process has been completed, then the appointment letter should be issued to them immediately. They also pointed out that selected candidates of many of the other posts like Women Child Development Officer, Social Welfare Officer, District Employment Officer etc. have already been issued appointment letters by the state government and they have been duly appointed.

“We have been told that a ceremony is to be held in which the chief minister Yogi Adityanath is to distribute the appointment letters to the selcted candidates and as the date of this function has not yet been decided by the state government, the appointment letters are being withheld,” claimed another affected candidate requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, UPPSC’s public relations officer Pushkar Srivastava said, “The commission has completed all formalities at its end and has sent the list of the 55 selected candidates to the state government which in due course of time will be issuing the appointment letters.”

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2020, commonly known as PCS -2020.