Northern Coalfields Limited to recruit for 307 Dumper Operator & other posts

Northern Coalfields Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Dumper Operator and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Northern Coalfields Limited on nclcil.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 307 posts in the organisation.

Selected applicants could be posted in any of the mines of NCL and transferred to other mines of NCL during the engagement period. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Dragline Operator: 19 Posts

Dozer Operator: 16 Posts

Grader Operator: 7 Posts

Surface Miner Operator: 27 Posts

Dumper Operator: 184 Posts

Shovel Operator: 19 Posts

Pay Loader Operator: 9 Posts

Crane Operator: 26 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The eligible applicants meeting the minimum eligibility criteria as specified under this notification will be assessed based on the specified parameters such as Physical Attendance, Annual Confidential Report (ACR) and Incentive earned in the preceding three years of superannuation, excluding the year of superannuation except in case of employees who have superannuated on March 31, 2022.

