Punjab Police to recruit 8,400 personnel in next 4 years, notice in January

Published on Dec 13, 2022 01:38 PM IST

These include 1,200 Sub Inspector and 7,200 constable posts, according to a statement issued by the state government.

ByHT Education Desk

The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved recruitment of 8,400 personnel in Punjab Police in the next four years.

Elaborating on this, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Cabinet has approved recruitment of 1800 Constables and 300 Sub Inspectors every year for the coming four years to overcome the scarcity of employees in wake of their superannuation in next years.

Around 2.5 lakh applications are expected every year for 2,100 posts, he added.

Advertisement for Punjab Police recruitment exam will be issued in January, written exam will be held in May-June, physical Test will be held in September and result will be announced in November every year, the government statement said.

710 Patwari Vacancies in Revenue dept. will be filled

The Punjab cabinet has also approved filling up 710 vacant posts of Revenue Patwaris in the department. “This will help in maintaining and updating the new record as well as maintaining old revenue records to facilitate the general public in availing these services in a time bound manner,” reads the government statement.

Around 203 employees to be hired from PESCO for NCC

With an aim to streamline activities of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the Cabinet also gave approval to allow the Department of Higher Education and Languages to hire 203 employees on outsourcing basis through PESCO for CC HQs, Units and Centres.

