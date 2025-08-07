RRB NTPC UG exam begins today, admit card link and exam day instructions
Candidates can download the RRB NTPC UG admit card using the link given here.
RRB NTPC UG 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will start the recruitment examination for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Undergraduate recruitment examination today, August 7. The exam is scheduled to end on September 9.
Candidates can download the RRB NTPC UG admit card using the link given here-
RRB NTPC UG admit card 2025 download link
Here are some important exam day instructions candidates should remember-
- Candidates should read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them on the exam day. Failure to comply with the instructions may lead to cancellation of their candidature.
- Candidates must bring their admit cards along with a valid photo ID (Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a govt. employee, college / university Photo ID card, if still studying) in original to the examination hall.
- The name, date of birth and photo on ID should match the details furnished in the online application.
- Candidates must also bring one colour photograph (of size 35 mm x 45 mm), which was uploaded in the application.
- All candidates must to go through Aadhar-linked biometric authentication at exam centres before appearing for the test. Therefore, they need to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 will have 100 questions – 40 on general awareness , 30 of on mathematics and 30 on general intelligence and reasoning . The exam duration is 90 minutes. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The CBT 1 is a screening test and the questions will generally be as per the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of the CBT 1 will be used to shortlist candidates for the CBT 2.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 pass marks:
UR- 40 per cent
EWS- 40 per cent
OBC (Non creamy layer) - 30 per cent
SC- 30 per cent ST - 25 per cent.
A relaxation of two marks will be provided to PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them
English is the default language in the exam. In case of any difference/ discrepancy/dispute in the questions between English and the opted language, the content of the English version will be considered.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News