The Railway Recruitment Boards will begin RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 tomorrow, August 7, 2025. The computer-based test will be held from August 7 to September 9, 2025. RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 begins tomorrow, check admit card link(Rajkumar)

The admit card has been released and is available to candidates on the official websites of regional RRBs.

The stage 1 computer-based test will consist of 100 questions, 40 of which will be general awareness questions, 30 of which will be mathematics questions, and 30 of which will be general intelligence and reasoning questions. The exam will last 90 minutes. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The 1st Stage CBT is screening in nature, and the questions will generally conform to the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of the 1st Stage CBT shall be used to shortlist candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT based on merit.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Short listing of Candidates for various stages shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them whenever CBT is conducted in multiple sessions for the same syllabus. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.