The Railway Recruitment Board will close the registration process for the Station Master post on November 25, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Station Master post can find the direct link through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply today for 1265 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, link here (Rajkumar) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The window to make payment of the application fee will close on November 27, 2026. The correction window will open on November 28 and will close on December 7, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Maharashtra govt to introduce tougher law against exam malpractices during winter session: Fadnavis

The number of vacancies has increased from 1215 to 1265.

Candidates with a graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent can apply for the post. The age limit should be between 20 and 33 years.

Direct link to apply for Station Master post

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: How to register

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, pay the application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, pay the application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for Female/Transgender/Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates. The fee should be paid online through internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI.

There shall be a single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The computer-based test duration is 120 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

₹10-crore fine, stricter jail terms for exam malpractice">MPSC paper leak: Panel recommends ₹10-crore fine, stricter jail terms for exam malpractice

The CBT is of a screening nature, and the standard of questions for the CBT will generally be in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalised score of the CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for CBAT as per their merit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRBs.