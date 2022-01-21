RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 for Fireman, Fire Officer released, download link here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 for Fireman, Fire Officer posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for Fireman and Fire Officer be conducted on January 29, 2022, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at various exam centers across the state. The Board will follow all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for the conduct of exams. All appearing candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

RSMSSB Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on August 18, 2021 and ended on September 16, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 629 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.