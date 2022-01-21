Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 for Fireman, Fire Officer released, download link here
employment news

RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 for Fireman, Fire Officer released, download link here

RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 for Fireman, Fire Officer has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official link given below. 
RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 for Fireman, Fire Officer released, download link here
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 for Fireman, Fire Officer posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The examination for Fireman and Fire Officer be conducted on January 29, 2022, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at various exam centers across the state. The Board will follow all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for the conduct of exams. All appearing candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

RSMSSB Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RSMSSB Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The application process was started on August 18, 2021 and ended on September 16, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 629 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb admit card. sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP