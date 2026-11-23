Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications for Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 68 posts in the organization.

SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2026: Apply for 68 Grade A and Grade B posts at sidbi.in, direct link here more less

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The last date to apply for the post is December 11, 2026. The Phase I and II online exam will be held on December 27, 2026 and Phase III exam will be held on February 2027.

Age Limit

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Grade ‘A’: Candidates should not be below 21 years and not exceeding 30 years.

Grade ‘B’: Candidates should not be below 25 years and not exceeding 33 years.

JEE Main Exam 2026: Registration window with late fee opens today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, apply till November 26

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise three stages: Phase I (Paper I), an online screening/objective examination consisting of one paper carrying 60 marks; Phase II, comprising Paper II (English Descriptive) and Paper III (Stream-specific Objective and Subjective), carrying an aggregate of 200 marks; and Phase III, being an Interview of 100 marks, which shall also include marks for notable achievements in extracurricular activities (International /National /State /University OR District /Others OR Institutional Level), subject to submission of documentary evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} For objective type of tests, there will be penalty for wrong answers marked by the candidates. For every wrong answer marked by a candidate, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For objective type of tests, there will be penalty for wrong answers marked by the candidates. For every wrong answer marked by a candidate, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

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OBCs/EWS and General Candidates will have to pay ₹1100/- as application fee and SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in. Click on SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Fill the application fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SIDBI.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here