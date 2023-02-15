SSC MTS Exam 2022: Registration ends on February 17, apply at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC MTS Exam 2022 on February 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date for making online fee payment is till February 19 and payment through challan last date is February 20, 2023. Correction window will open on February 23 and will close on February 24, 2023. The computer based test will be conducted in April 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12523 vacancies of which 9329 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 25 and 2665 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 27. There are 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC.

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

