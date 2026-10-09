Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Civil Service Examination IV can find the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for CCSE at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here to apply for 6574 posts

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The last date to apply for the examination is November 5, 2026. The correction window will open on November 9 and will close on November 11, 2026.

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The TNPSC CCE will be held on January 10, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 6574 posts in the organization.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) will be conducted as a single-stage Written Examination. The candidates will be admitted to the examination based on the claims made in the online application.

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{{^usCountry}} The merit list or ranking list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks secured by the candidates in the written examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The merit list or ranking list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks secured by the candidates in the written examination. {{/usCountry}}

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A total of 200 questions will be asked for 300 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. Click on TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Examination Fee

The examination fee is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. Candidates belonging to special categories can avail of exemption from paying examination fees as per eligibility criteria.

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The payment of fee should be done through online mode- Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.

Direct link to apply here

Detailed Notification Here