Assam PAT Results 2022 today on dte.assam.gov.in, how to check scores

exam results
Published on Aug 02, 2022 08:08 AM IST
Assam PAT result 2022 will be announced on August 2 on dte.assam.gov.in. 
Assam PAT Results 2022 today on dte.assam.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam PAT result 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, August 2. Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will announce Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 on its official website, dte.assam.gov.in. Once declared, candidates can login to the official website and view their scores.

Assam PAT 2022 was conducted on July 24 at exam centres across the state.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had last week confirmed PAT result date and time. He had tweeted: The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm.

When declared, candidates can check their results using roll number and date of birth.

How to check Assam PAT Result 2022

Go to the official website of DTE Assam – dte.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the Assam PAT result link.

Enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and save a hard copy of the same for future reference.

assam exam result.
