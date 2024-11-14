Menu Explore
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 14, 2024 03:10 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the written test and would like to check their results can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has declared Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 on its official website. Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live Updates

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the written test and would like to check their results can visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

About the exam:

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 state districts across the state in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Direct Link to check Bihar Police Constable Result 2024

According to officials, 1833387 registered for the exam and 1195101 appeared for it. The candidates who have passed the written examination are eligible to appear for PET. The dates for the same will be available soon.

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization.

Steps to check Bihar Police Constable Result 2024:

Candidates who have appeared for the test and would like to check the results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the roll numbers available in the file.

Once checked, download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

