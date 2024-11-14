Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC, has released the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 on Thursday, November 14. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Police Constable Results 2024 live updates Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 are out at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

It may be mentioned here that the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode in 38 districts of the state in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The examination was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, it was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Moreover, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.

Through the recruitment drive, the Board aims to fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization.

BIHAR POLICE CONSTABLE RESULTS 2024: HERE'S HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 link. Check the PDF file displayed on the screen. Look for the roll numbers available on the file. Download the PDF and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

