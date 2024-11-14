Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Constable scorecard awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constable is expected to announce Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 soon. The date and time of release of Constable results have not been announced yet. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results when declared on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in....Read More

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 state districts in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The Board will also release the answer key, category-wise cut-off marks with results.

The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.

Bihar Police will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization through this recruitment drive. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.