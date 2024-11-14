Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: CSBC Constable scorecard awaited at csbc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constable is expected to announce Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 soon. The date and time of release of Constable results have not been announced yet. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results when declared on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in....Read More
The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 state districts in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
The Board will also release the answer key, category-wise cut-off marks with results.
The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.
Bihar Police will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization through this recruitment drive. Follow the blog for latest updates on results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: 21k+ vacancies to be filled
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Bihar Police will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Check exam dates
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 state districts in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Date and time announcement awaited
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The date and time of the announcement of Bihar Police Constable results have not been disclosed by the Board yet.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Websites to check results
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Constable results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When was exam held?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode. It was conducted in 38 districts of the state in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to check result?
Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Click on Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Bihar Police will fill up 21391 Constable posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: What happened when exam was held in October 2023?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The test was originally scheduled for October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. However, the October 1 exam was cancelled after many candidates were found cheating. Further, exams that were scheduled for October 7 and 15 were postponed.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Details to be released with results
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Board will also release the answer key, category-wise cut-off marks with results.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Exam shift details
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: It was conducted in 38 state districts in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When was Constable exam conducted?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, in pen-and-paper mode.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results when declared on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Date and time
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The date and time of release of Constable results have not been announced yet. Keep a tab on official website for latest updates.