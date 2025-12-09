CG Police constable recruitment 2023-24 results declared, here's direct link for district-wise results
CG Police constable recruitment 2023-24 results: Chhattisgarh Police has announced the CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023–24 results.
The Chhattisgarh Police has released the CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023–24 results, with district-wise PDFs now live on the official portal. Candidates who appeared in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Trade Test can check their result on cgpolice.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Constable (Driver) and Constable (Tradesman) posts in the district police force. The advertisement for the vacancies was issued on 4 October 2023.
According to a press statement issued by the Police Headquarters, eligible candidates attended the Trade Test on 17, 18 and 19 November 2025, held across centres in Raipur, Dhamtari, Durg, Khairagarh, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon.
How to Check CG Police Constable Result
Visit the official website: cgpolice.gov.in
Go to the “Recruitment” section
Scroll down to “Results”
Click on “CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023–24”
Choose the district-wise PDF link, download and search your roll number
The result PDF lists qualified candidates for respective districts. Candidates are advised to download and save the result for further stages.
District-Wise Result Links
Click on the link provided to check the results of CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023–24 uploaded by respective districts:
Bilaspur – https://bilaspur.cgpolice.gov.in
Korba – https://korba.cgpolice.gov.in
Raigarh – https://raigarh.cgpolice.gov.in
Janjgir-Champa – https://janjgir-champa.cgpolice.gov.in
Sakti – https://sakti.cgpolice.gov.in
Sarangarh-Bilaigarh – https://sarangarh-bilaigarh.cgpolice.gov.in
Mungeli – https://mungeli.cgpolice.gov.in
Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi – https://gpm.cgpolice.gov.in
Durg – https://durg.cgpolice.gov.in
Balod – https://balod.cgpolice.gov.in
Bemetara – https://bemetara.cgpolice.gov.in
Rajnandgaon – https://rajnandgaon.cgpolice.gov.in
Kabirdham – https://kabirdham.cgpolice.gov.in
Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai – https://kcg.cgpolice.gov.in
Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki – https://mmac.cgpolice.gov.in
Surguja – https://surguja.cgpolice.gov.in
Balrampur – https://balrampur.cgpolice.gov.in
Jashpur – https://jashpur.cgpolice.gov.in
Surajpur – https://surajpur.cgpolice.gov.in
Korea – https://korea.cgpolice.gov.in
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur – https://mcb.cgpolice.gov.in
Raipur – https://raipur.cgpolice.gov.in
Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara – https://balodabazar.cgpolice.gov.in
Mahasamund – https://mahasamund.cgpolice.gov.in
Gariaband – https://gariaband.cgpolice.gov.in
Dhamtari – https://dhamtari.cgpolice.gov.in
Bastar – https://bastar.cgpolice.gov.in
Kanker – https://kanker.cgpolice.gov.in
Kondagaon – https://kondagaon.cgpolice.gov.in
Narayanpur – https://narayanpur.cgpolice.gov.in
Dantewada – https://dantewada.cgpolice.gov.in
Bijapur – https://bijapur.cgpolice.gov.in
Sukma – https://sukma.cgpolice.gov.in
GRP Raipur – https://grpraipur.cgpolice.gov.in
Note: Candidates shortlisted in the district-wise PDFs are advised to follow updates on the official website.
