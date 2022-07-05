COMEDK UGET Results 2022 declared, here's direct link and how to check

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), declared the results for Undergraduate Entrance Test or COMEDK UGET on July 5, 2022.

Candidates can check their results on the official website comedk.org.

The UGET exam was conducted by the consortium on June 19, 2022 in online mode.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 final answer key was published earlier and the final results are based on the key only.

The UGET examination is conducted each year for the candidates seeking admission in the Engineering courses at various top rank private universities across the Karnataka state.

Candidates can check COMEDK score cards using sequence number/user Id and password. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the counselling process later on the basis of the result.

The dates for counselling, seat allotment result and admission process will be notified soon by the consortium. The counselling will be centralised i.e single window system will be followed.

How to check result, know here

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Click on the link "COMEDK UGET 2022 Scorecard"

Enter login credentials

The final results will display on the screen

Download the results and save

Here is the direct link for the results, click here.