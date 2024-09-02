CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET results awaited at csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency will likely release the CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET examination can check their scorecards on the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also check the result details on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. ...Read More

The date and time of release of NTA CSIR results have not been announced by the Agency yet.

All the candidates who appeared will need their application number and date of birth to log in to their account and download the scorecards.

CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The examination was held in two shifts on first two days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 27, the eam was held in first shift only.

The examination was conducted at 348 centres in 187 cities, and 2,25,335 candidates appeared.

The agency released the provisional answer key on August 9, 2024. The objection window was opened till August 11, 2024. Candidates were asked to raise objections against the provisional answer key on the payment of ₹200 for each objection raised.

The agency said subject experts will verify these objections and if found correct the final answer key will be revised. The results of CSIR NET are prepared using the final answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, final answer key and more.