CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check scores at csirnet.nta.ac when released, updates here
The National Testing Agency, NTA, will soon declare the CSIR-UGC NET Results 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check the scores on the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in when released. Alternatively, the result information can also be accessed on nta.ac.in. It may be mentioned here that candidates will need to enter their credentials such as Application number and Date of birth to download the results....Read More
When out, the direct link to check the CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 will also be made available in this live blog.
About the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2024:
The CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was conducted on July 25, 26, and 27 at 348 centers in 187 cities and for 2,25,335 candidates.
The exam was held in two shifts on the first two days, that is on July 25 and 26. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
On July 27, the exam was held in a single shift in the first half.
Following this, the NTA released the provisional answer key on August 9 and allowed candidates to challenge the answer key till August 11, 2024, on payment of ₹200 per objection raised.
As per the NTA, a panel of experts will verify the objections and accordingly revise the final answer key which will be used to prepare the CSIR-UGC NET Results 2024.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on CSIR UGC NET final answer key, result, direct link, and more.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Here's what you need to know about percentile
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: As per NTA, for multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile).
