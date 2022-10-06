Home / Education / Exam Results / Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to check

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in, here’s direct link to check

Published on Oct 06, 2022 02:32 PM IST

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education Haryana has declared Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. The result have been declared on October 6, 2022.

The examination was conducted in July- August 2022 across the state at various exam centres. The exam duration was for 3 hours and all the candidates had to follow the COVID19 instructions issued by the central and state government. Appeared candidates can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.
  • Click on Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 link available at the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEH.

