IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2023 out on ibps.in, direct link to download Office Assistant exam marks

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released scorecards of the online preliminary examination of CRP RRB Clerks XIII. Candidates can download IBPS Clerk prelims marks sheets from ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2023 out on ibps.in, direct link to download marks sheets

IBPS Clerk Prelims marks sheet download link

The preliminary exam was held in August and results were declared earlier this month. Now, scorecards are being provided to all candidates.

In the next stage of the recruitment process, qualified candidates will appear for the mains examination which is likely to be conducted on October 7. Admit cards of IBPS Clerk Mains exam are awaited.

These are the steps to download the IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard:

First, go to ibps.in. Now, open the link to go to the CRP Clerks page. Open the scorecard download link. Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth and login. Download the scorecard and save a copy of it for future uses.

As per information displayed on the website, the prelims scorecard download facility will remain active till October 7, which is the tentative date for the mains examination.

