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ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course releasing today at caresults.icai.org, here’s how to check

ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course will be released today, September 22. The steps to check the results is given here.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 09:47:42 IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA September Result 2026 on October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination can check the results on the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course releasing today at caresults.icai.org, here’s how to check
ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course releasing today at caresults.icai.org, here’s how to check

The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in September 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 22nd October 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”

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The intermediate course examination was held on September 1, 3 and 6 for Group 1 and on September 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2.

ICAI CA September Result 2026: How to check

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda

Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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