The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the ICAI CA September Result 2026 on October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination can check the results on the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA September Result 2026 for intermediate course releasing today at caresults.icai.org, here’s how to check

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The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in September 2026 is likely to be declared by the evening of 22nd October 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.”

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The intermediate course examination was held on September 1, 3 and 6 for Group 1 and on September 8, 10 and 12 for Group 2.

ICAI CA September Result 2026: How to check

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{{^usCountry}} To check the exam results when announced, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. Click on ICAI CA September Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details, Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the exam results when announced, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of ICAI at caresults.icai.org. Click on ICAI CA September Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details, Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.