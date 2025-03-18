IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: JAM results releasing today at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, know how to check
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will announce the IIT JAM Result 2025 on March 18, 2025. After it is announced, candidates who have appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can check the results through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in....Read More
The Joint Admission Test for Masters examination was held on February 2, 2025 across the country at various exam centres. The Computer Based Test comprised of seven test papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).The provisional answer key was released on February 14 and the objection window was closed on February 20, 2025.
The IIT JAM scorecards will be available on March 24, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: Where is JAM scores used?
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes like M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes.
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: About the admission process
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: No additional evaluation process, such as a suitability test or interview, is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025.
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: 3000 seats available
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: How to check marks?
1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
2. Click on IIT JAM Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: When will scorecard release?
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: Provisional answer key out on February 14
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: About the exam
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: Time of result not available
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: Website unresponsive
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: The official website of JAM 2025 is unresponsive at the moment. The result link will available will be posted here.
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: What IIT Delhi says about result?
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: Where to check JAM results?
IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: Date and time
IIT JAM Result 2025 Date: March 18, 2025
IIT JAM Result 2025 Time: Unknown