IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: JAM results releasing today at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, know how to check

IIT JAM Result 2025 Live: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will announce the IIT JAM Result 2025 on March 18, 2025. After it is announced, candidates who have appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can check the results through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in....Read More

The result date is available, but the time of the announcement has not been shared by the Institute yet.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters examination was held on February 2, 2025 across the country at various exam centres. The Computer Based Test comprised of seven test papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).The provisional answer key was released on February 14 and the objection window was closed on February 20, 2025.

The IIT JAM scorecards will be available on March 24, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.