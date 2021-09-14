JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: NTA likely to release score card today

JEE main result 2021 will be released shortly, as per sources close to the national testing agency (NTA). JEE main result 2021 session 4 will be available on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in.

The NTA score, all India ranks, and other result related information will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in and nta.nic.in.

To check the JEE main result 2021, students have to first select the latest session, the fourth session of the exam. Students need their application number and date of birth to check the result.

This year, the JEE main was held four times; two extra sessions were added to the engineering entrance exam in order to give more time and chances to aspirants.

JEE main result, NTA score card will also be available on DigiLocker.

