JNUEE Result 2021: PG courses result declared on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check here

JNUEE Result 2021 for PG courses have been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared JNUEE Result 2021 on November 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for various Post Graduate courses examination can check the result on the official site of JNUEE on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The result has been declared for MA/MSC/MCA courses. 

JNUEE Result 2021: How to check 

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JNUEE on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on JNUEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for post graduate courses was held between September 20-23 in computer based mode. The prelims answer key was released on October 11, 2021. Candidates who have to check more related information can visit the official site of JNUEE. 

Friday, November 26, 2021
