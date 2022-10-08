JOSAA round 4 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the round 4 seat allotment result today, October 8. The JoSSA counselling round 4 seat allotment result is available on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who get seats in the 4th round of JoSAA seat allotment process must report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022 and confirm their admission.

The results of the fifth round of seat allocation will be made public on October 12. The results of

Direct link here

JOSAA seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 4”

Key in your login details and submit

Seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.