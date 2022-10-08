Home / Education / Exam Results / JOSAA round 4 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link

JOSAA round 4 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link

exam results
Published on Oct 08, 2022 05:13 PM IST

JOSAA has released the round 4 seat allotment result today, October 8.

JOSAA round 4 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in
JOSAA round 4 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the round 4 seat allotment result today, October 8. The JoSSA counselling round 4 seat allotment result is available on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who get seats in the 4th round of JoSAA seat allotment process must report online between October 8 and October 10, 2022 and confirm their admission.

The results of the fifth round of seat allocation will be made public on October 12. The results of

Direct link here

JOSAA seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 4”

Key in your login details and submit

Seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result joint seat allocation authority
result joint seat allocation authority

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out