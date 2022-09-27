Home / Education / Exam Results / Manipur HSC 2022 improvement exam result released at manresults.nic.in, get link

Manipur HSC 2022 improvement exam result released at manresults.nic.in, get link

exam results
Published on Sep 27, 2022 05:46 PM IST

Manipur class 12th result released at manresults.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has released the HSC or class 12th Improvement Examination Results 2022. Candidates can check their result on the official website at manresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their HSE (Class XII) Improvement Examination Result 2022 through their roll number.

Here's the direct link to check HSE (Class XII) Improvement Examination Result - 2022

Manipur HSC Improvement exam Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at manresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Higher Secondary Improvement Examination 2022”

Key in your roll number and submit

HSE Improvement Examination Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
