NEET Result 2022 out, cut-offs lowest in 3 years

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Candidates who took the medical entrance examination can now check their scores on neet.nta.nic.in. Follow NEET result 2022 live updates.

This year, over 18 lakh candidates appeared in the NEET exam on July 17, which is the highest number in recent years. Of them, 993069 have been declared pass.

NTA has also announced cut-off marks for medical admissions. Interestingly, NEET UG cut-offs this year is lower than last year, a trend being seen last year as well.

General category candidates need to secure 715-117 marks in order to qualify in the entrance exam. Last year, it was 720 - 138. More details below:

NEET Result 2022: Cut-offs in 2022, 21 and 20

Category Cut-off percentile 2022 2021 2020 General/unreserved, EWS 50th 715-117 720 - 138 720-147 General + PH, EWS +PH 45th 116-105 137 - 122 146-129 SC, ST, OBC 40th 116-93 137 - 108 146-113 SC&PH, ST&PH, OBC&PH 40th 104-93 136 - 108 146-113

NEET is a national-level entrance test which is mandatory to study undergraduate medical courses in India. Since last year, the test is also being used for Nursing and Health Sciences courses.

In a major step, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has removed the upper age limit for appearing in the exam. This could be one of the reasons for such a high number of candidates appearing in the exam this year.