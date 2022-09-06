NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Results soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG results 2022 by September 7. The NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. The provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published last week. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer key up to September 2. This year over 18 lakh candidates appeared in NEET UG 2022 examination.

NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 examination on July 17. NEET UG 2022 examination was conducted at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.