Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Results soon at neet.nta.nic.in
Live

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Results soon at neet.nta.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 06:17 PM IST

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NEET UG result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Result by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in. Get all latest update about NEET UG 2022 results here
NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Result by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in. Get all latest update about NEET UG 2022 results here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG results 2022 by September 7. The NEET UG 2022 result will be available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. The provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published last week. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer  key up to September 2. This year over 18 lakh candidates appeared in NEET UG 2022 examination. 

NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 examination on July 17. NEET UG 2022 examination was conducted at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 06, 2022 06:16 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022 result: Here's the list of top  colleges in Delhi

    AIIMS, New Delhi (1)

    Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (13)

    Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital (19)

    Maulana Azad Medical College (23)

    University College of Medical Sciences (28)

    Lady Hardinge Medical College (29)

    Jamia Hamdard (33)

  • Sep 06, 2022 06:14 PM IST

    NEET UG result 2022: How to check result

    Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 result through their application number and Date of Birth.

  • Sep 06, 2022 06:13 PM IST

    NEET UG result 2022: Exam was held in 3570 exam centers

    The NEET UG entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

  • Sep 06, 2022 06:06 PM IST

    NTA NEET result 2022: Cut off marks and percentiles will be announced along with result

    NTA will also release category-specific cut-off marks and percentiles along with the NEET UG results.

  • Sep 06, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    NEET UG Result 2022: How many candidates appeared for exam

     National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG ) 2022 examination was conducted for 1872343 candidates.

  • Sep 06, 2022 05:58 PM IST

    NEET UG 2022: When is NEET result releasing

    The NTA had stated that by September 7, the results of the undergraduate medical admission examination will be released.

  • Sep 06, 2022 05:51 PM IST

    NEET UG result 2022: List of websites

    neet.nta.nic.in

    ntaresults.nic.in

  • Sep 06, 2022 05:50 PM IST

    NEET UG result 2022: Result by Sept 7

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing NEET UG 2022 results by tomorrow, September 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet results neet

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Results soon at neet.nta.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 06:17 PM IST

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NEET UG result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Result by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in. Get all latest update about NEET UG 2022 results here(HT file)
NEET Result 2022 Live Updates: NTA NEET UG Result by September 7 at neet.nta.nic.in. Get all latest update about NEET UG 2022 results here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar DElEd admit card 2022 out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, link here

exam results
Published on Sep 06, 2022 05:04 PM IST

BSEB has released the Bihar DEIEd admit card 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar DElEd admit card 2022 out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, link here
Bihar DElEd admit card 2022 out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2022 today at tseamcet.nic.in

exam results
Published on Sep 06, 2022 03:31 PM IST

TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment results releasing today, September 6.

TS EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2022 today at tseamcet.nic.in(HT File)
TS EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2022 today at tseamcet.nic.in(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

KEAM 2022 toppers list out at cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod tops

exam results
Published on Sep 06, 2022 02:01 PM IST

CEE Kerala has announced the KEAM Rank List 2022 for the Engineering examination.

KEAM 2022 toppers list out at cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod tops(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
KEAM 2022 toppers list out at cee.kerala.gov.in, Vishwanath Vinod tops(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

exam results
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:11 PM IST

WBJEEB will announce the WBJEE round one seat allotment result on September 7.

WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

NEET UG result expected soon, know how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:06 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 results releasing by tomorrow, September 7.

NEET UG result expected soon, know how to check(HT File)
NEET UG result expected soon, know how to check(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Bihar CSBC Fireman result 2022 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, link here

exam results
Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:54 PM IST

Bihar CSBC has result of the Fireman recruitment exam 2022.

Bihar CSBC Fireman result 2022 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, link here
Bihar CSBC Fireman result 2022 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 result out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link

exam results
Published on Sep 05, 2022 01:47 PM IST

CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT 2022) result.

Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 result out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link
Kerala KMAT 2022 Session 2 result out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CSBC Bihar Police Constable final merit list out at csbc.bih.nic.in, link here

exam results
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 07:46 PM IST

The final result of Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam has been released.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable final merit list out at csbc.bih.nic.in
CSBC Bihar Police Constable final merit list out at csbc.bih.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

exam results
Updated on Sep 02, 2022 03:57 PM IST

MAH-B.Planning 2022 CET result released at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH B.Planning 2022 CET result out at cetcell.mahacet.org
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Bihar OFSS 11th second merit List 2022 released at ofssbihar.in, link here

exam results
Published on Sep 02, 2022 02:57 PM IST

BSEB has announced the OFSS second merit list for Class 11.

Bihar OFSS 11th second merit List 2022 released at ofssbihar.in, link here(HT File)
Bihar OFSS 11th second merit List 2022 released at ofssbihar.in, link here(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application begins at jkpsc.nic.in, details here

exam results
Published on Sep 02, 2022 11:50 AM IST

JKPSC begins the online application process for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022.

JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application begins at jkpsc.nic.in, details here
JKPSC CCE Main 2022 application begins at jkpsc.nic.in, details here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List released, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Sep 02, 2022 08:08 AM IST

GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List has been released. Candidates can check the merit cum rank list through the direct link given below.

GU BEDCET 2022 Rank&nbsp;List released, here’s direct link to check(Photo: Thinkcept.com)
GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List released, here’s direct link to check(Photo: Thinkcept.com)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Sep 01, 2022 05:59 PM IST

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 2 (B.Arch.) and (B.Planning) result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in

exam results
Published on Sep 01, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will accept the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form till September 1

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 application ends today at samsodisha.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out