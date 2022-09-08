NEET Result 2022: Why Tanishka is topper despite 4 students scoring same marks?

NEET Result 2022, Toppers: After much wait, National Testing Agency (NTA) finally declared results of NEET UG 2022 on Wednesday night (September 7). This year, Tanishka, a girl from Rajasthan who has scored 715 marks has been named the all India topper. This is despite four students scoring the same marks and percentile scores. NEET result 2022 live updates.

The other three students who scored 715 marks or 99.9997733 are Delhi boy Vatsa Ashish Batra, and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka.

The same was observed in 2020 as well, when 2 students – Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh – secured perfect 720/720 marks but the former was given AIR 1 due to his age following the NTA's tie-breaking policy. Back then, the ultimate rule for breaking ties was to give a better rank to the candidate who is older in age. Since both of them had secured perfect marks, the age factor must have been the deciding criterion.

This, however, changed last year. NTA had removed the age rule from the tie-breaking policy and as a result 3 students who scored 720/720 were named toppers.

In 2022, NTA again made modifications to the tie-breaking rules. Now, if 2 or more candidates secure same marks in the exam, ties between them are resolved in this order:

a. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the test is given priority, followed by

b. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,

c. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,

d. Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,

e. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology), followed by

f. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry, followed by

g. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics, followed by

h. Candidate older in age, followed by

i. Application number in ascending order.

Age factor has been taken into consideration again. Now, even a candidate who registers for the exam early has an edge over another who registers late.