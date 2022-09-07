Home / Education / Competitive Exams / No plan to merge NEET, JEE with CUET, Says Dharmendra Pradhan: Report

No plan to merge NEET, JEE with CUET, Says Dharmendra Pradhan: Report

competitive exams
Published on Sep 07, 2022 04:47 PM IST

Pradhan made this comment while interacting with students of a coaching centre at Kota, Rajasthan. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present in the event.

No plan to merge NEET, JEE with CUET, Says Dharmendra Pradhan: Report (ANI)
No plan to merge NEET, JEE with CUET, Says Dharmendra Pradhan: Report (ANI)
ByBishal Kalita

There is no proposal to marge two national-level entrance exams – NEET and JEE – with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, according to a report by All India Radio.

Pradhan made this comment while interacting with students of a coaching centre at Kota, Rajasthan. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present in the event.

“#Rajasthan: Union Education Minister @dpradhanbjp says that there is no proposal to merge #NEET, #JEE and #CUET. Union Education Minister interacts with coaching students in Kota. Lok Sabha Speaker #OmBirla also present on the occasion,” AIR has tweeted.

Pradhan's comments contradicts what University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said last month.

The UGC Chief said that the centre is exploring the possibility of merging undergraduate Medical and Engineering entrance tests with the new exam CUET.

“We have three major entrance examinations, that is NEET, JEE (Main) and CUET and a large number of students appearing for these entrances are common. And all these examinations are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Therefore, we are thinking why not use CUET scores alone for admission to multiple disciplines,” he had said.

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses, while Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is held for Engineering courses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains neet dharmendra pradhan + 1 more
jee mains neet dharmendra pradhan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out