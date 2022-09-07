No plan to merge NEET, JEE with CUET, Says Dharmendra Pradhan: Report

There is no proposal to marge two national-level entrance exams – NEET and JEE – with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, according to a report by All India Radio.

Pradhan made this comment while interacting with students of a coaching centre at Kota, Rajasthan. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present in the event.

Pradhan's comments contradicts what University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said last month.

The UGC Chief said that the centre is exploring the possibility of merging undergraduate Medical and Engineering entrance tests with the new exam CUET.

“We have three major entrance examinations, that is NEET, JEE (Main) and CUET and a large number of students appearing for these entrances are common. And all these examinations are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Therefore, we are thinking why not use CUET scores alone for admission to multiple disciplines,” he had said.

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses, while Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is held for Engineering courses.