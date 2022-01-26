SBI PO Mains Result 2021 declared on sbi.co.in, check result here

State Bank of India has declared SBI PO Mains Result 2021. The Probationary Officer mains exam result is available for all appeared candidates on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The result will be available under the Careers section.

The mains examination was conducted on January 2, 2022. Candidates who had qualified the prelims exam were eligible to appear for the main examination. The prelims exam result was declared on December 16, 2022.

<strong>Check result here&nbsp;</strong>

Those candidates who will qualify the mains exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted on second or third week of February 2022 and the call letter for the same will release on first or second week of February.

There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Phase-III from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score, as decided by the Bank. The final result will be declared in February or March 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

